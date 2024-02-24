City of Salmon Arm hosting wildfire mitigation town hall next month

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm Fire Department are hosting a wildfire mitigation town hall next month.

Residents who want to learn more about what steps the city is taking in their wildfire mitigation efforts are invited to come to the meeting and hear from city staff, firefighters and others who are working to improve wildfire preparedness in Salmon Arm.

The Wildfire Mitigation Town Hall will take place in council chambers on Wednesday, March 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested residents can also attend the meeting online.

To learn more about the meeting or get the link to attend virtually, visit the City of Salmon Arm website.