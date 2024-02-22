Shuswap Watershed Council wants more federal funding for watercraft inspections amid invasive mussel threat

Photo: Shuswap Watershed Council

The Shuswap Watershed Council is calling for long-term federal funding to support invasive mussel prevention in B.C.

Jay Simpson, chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council, sent a letter to four federal ministers urging them to work with provincial counterparts and provide extra funding for watercraft inspection stations.

On Feb. 14, the federal government announced investments for the prevention of invasive zebra and quagga mussels in Western Canada, including $540,000 for the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation over a years-long period, and $90,000 for two new decontamination trailers for the province.

According to the SWC letter, this new funding isn't enough.

“Early detection monitoring has indicated that B.C. waters remain free of invasive mussels. However, that could change in a day or two if a traveller with infested watercraft or gear were to arrive in B.C. without having been inspected and launch into a lake, thus starting a new, irreversible infestation of mussels," the letter said.

"This scenario is entirely plausible since watercraft inspection stations are not open 365 days a year, nor are they located on all entry-points to B.C., and invasive mussels are known to survive out of water for up to 30 days.

"An infested watercraft could depart Manitoba, Ontario, Idaho or another infested jurisdiction today, and be in B.C., unchecked, tomorrow."

The council sent out a copy of the letter alongside a press release on Feb. 22.

In the press release, Simpson stressed the importance of inspection stations.

“Watercraft inspection stations are the most important prevention tool we have,” Simpson said.

“Quagga mussels were confirmed in Idaho late last year, the closest known infestation to B.C. The appropriate response would be to increase funding and ramp up watercraft inspections in B.C.”

A report published by the provincial government in May 2023 estimated the cost of an invasive mussel infestation to be between $64 million and $129 million annually.

“If zebra or quagga mussels arrive in the Shuswap, the cost of dealing with them will impact everyone here,” said Erin Vieira, SWC program manager.

The SWC sent federal ministers a similar letter last November.

This new letter from the SWC was sent in part to express support for a letter sent by the Okanagan Water Board in January.

A copy of the new letter sent to federal ministers is available on the SWC website.

The council is also encouraging Shuswap residents to write their own letters to ministers requesting additional funding to prevent the spread of invasive mussels.

The Shuswap Watershed Council is in its final year of operation after a referendum conducted by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District failed to approve taxation to fund the council.