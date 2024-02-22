Owner questions delayed response after Adams Lake house destroyed by fire

Photo: Joy King

A house at a resort on Adams Lake was destroyed in a fire Wednesday — a blaze that didn't see any help from emergency crews for nearly an hour, according to the property owner.

Richard Wesolowski, owner of The Point Resort on Adams Lake, said he was in the middle of packing when the fire started.

Wesolowski said he was preparing to move out of the house with the help of his friends and neighbours.

He said he asked a neighbour to call 911 after finding a fire in his furnace room — and he said the blaze might have spread further if not for the hard work of his neighbours.

“I credit my friend and neighbour Gary with saving my neighbour's house, for a fact,” he said.

His own house was too far gone by the time they had hooked up the fire hose they had at the resort, so efforts were focused on preventing the flames from spreading.

“There's a hydrant on the access road abutting the access road that we can access in emergency situations,” Wesolowski said, noting a neighbour was manning the hose.

“He didn't dare spray water on my house — it was too far gone. It didn’t take 10 minutes for my house to be fully enveloped. ... It was old, constructed of cedar, not much insulation, not much drywall, whatever contributes to a hot fire, I had all of the elements — I can guarantee you that."

Confusion after 911 call?

Wesolowski was critical of the 911 dispatch system.

He said when 911 was called, the operators didn’t know where Chase was and dispatched Kamloops Fire Rescue crews.

Thankfully, someone at KFR contacted the Adams Lake Fire Department to notify a closer crew of firefighters.

It took more than an hour for firefighters to arrive at the property, and by that time Weslowski's house was completely destroyed.

“I have three fire departments within 16 kilometres of my physical address, and none of them were dispatched,” he said.

Wesolowski said he plans to contact the fire commissioner’s office.

“And I'm not coming down on the operator, I'm coming down on the system,” he said. “The fire commissioner's office needs to know, I have a contact and I'm going to call them today.”

Fire follows brutal summer

Weslowski's resort only barely escaped damage during the Bush Creek East wildfire.

“We just escaped the wildfire by the skin of our teeth,” he said. “It was one of the only areas that was untouched, by the grace of God, and the fire commissioner's office and the BC Wildfire Service. ... And we didn't escape him by much — like a couple of hundred meters."

Weslowski said his smaller belongings were already out of the house, but he lost most of his electronics and large furniture.

“The unfortunate part of it is I had about $20,000 or $30,000 worth of stuff and furniture on my back deck, which was now incinerated,” Wesolowski said.

“I had my jet boat and my convertible Jaguar parked up top of my deck and we had to rescue them.”

Castanet is awaiting a call back from the Adams Lake Indian Band Fire Department, which is expected to conduct the fire investigation.