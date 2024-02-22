Shuswap wineries approaching 2024 season with 'cautious optimism'

Photo: Google Guide/ Larch Hills Winery

Amid reports of severe damage to grape crops in the Okanagan, some Shuswap wineries said their 2024 crops have a sunnier outlook than the previous year.

Roman Manser, winemaker at Larch Hills Winery and Vineyard, said he’s holding some optimism for this year.

“A little bit more optimistic this year, I don't think we're seeing as much damage as we did last year,” Manser said.

“Last year was significant for us, with that cold event we had in December that year, we didn't really end up with any crop at all, it was basically a total loss.”

He said they were fortunate that most vines were able to pull through.

“Most of our canes seem to be in good shape and healthy. So hopefully, once things actually start to grow here, we should hope to pull in a little bit more crop this year.”

Not all wineries in the Shuswap are forecasting a sizable crop.

James Clark, winemaker at Sunnybrae Winery, said the abnormal temperatures were hard on his vines.

“We have three white varieties, and then two reds. The three whites and then the Pinot Noir are all the same species (vitis vinifera), so they're kind of hit the hardest,” Clark said.

He said Marechal Foch, a hybrid (vitis hybrid), tends to be more winter hardy.

“Last year, actually, it fared pretty well. This year, the bud dissection results don't look as good for the Foch,” continued Clark.

While this winter was cold, the Shuswap area saw colder temperatures last winter.

“Last year, we were about 30 below. And this year, the coldest we saw was -26 C, so that's still in the threshold of the cold hardiness that they can usually withstand for a short short period of time,” Manser said.

Both winemakers stressed while they were looking closely at vine health now, they won’t be sure how this year’s crop will fare until later in the growing season.

“You don't really know right now, you kind of see what you get,” Manser said.

“There's years where you go through and I've talked to growers, they see 100% bud deaths, and you still end up maybe pulling in a third of a normal crop.”

Clark agreed.

“You can't really, truly assess the damage until things start growing around mid-May,” he said.

Despite challenges brought on by the cold winter, Shuswap wineries are trying to stay positive.

“Going into this year, we still have stock, which is a good thing because we do expect people to still visit and tourism will be coming through,” Clark said.

“I know that a lot of the news articles are showing the real impact, but I think all of us are just trying to approach the challenge and see what we can do to get through it.”

Manser added that at Larch Hills Winery, they are “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead.