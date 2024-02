Photo: Google Maps

Expect delays on Highway 1 near Chase as drivers have reported rocks on the roadway in the westbound lane.

Drive BC reports there are rocks on the highway approximately 5 km West of Francois Road in the Chase area.

Facebook users in the Shuswap Road Report group reported that traffic in the area is at a standstill as of 10:40 a.m.

Drive BC said crews are on the way and urged drivers to use caution and watch out for crews working.