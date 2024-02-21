BC United to vote on new election candidate for Shuswap riding in early March

Photo: Google Street View

BC United will be holding its candidate selection meeting for the Shuswap riding in early March.

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo announced last year he would not be seeking reelection. The vote to decide who will replace him for the 2024 provincial election will take place on Saturday, March 9 at the 5th Avenue Senior's Activity Centre.

Candidate speeches will begin at 9:30 a.m., and voting will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There are four official candidates currently seeking nomination from BC United for the Shuswap riding, including Linda Hawes, Alyssa Hopkins, Greg McCune and Jay Simpson.

Linda Hawes is a Salmon Arm resident, a longtime member of the BC United and former president of the Shuswap Riding Association.

Alyssa Hopkins is an electoral area director for Regional District of the North Okanagan's Area F (rural Enderby), and is vice-chair on the RDNO board of directors.

Greg McCune is a two term former Enderby mayor.

Jay Simpson is a director for Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area F (North Shuswap).

All BC United members that are also members of the Shuswap Riding Association can attend the candidate selection meeting.

Members are eligible to vote if they are present at the meeting, have obtained party membership as of Friday, Feb. 23, haven't voted at another candidate selection meeting held for the same election, and have paid fees and complied with the association procedures.

Members who wish to cast a vote at the March 9 meeting must bring two pieces of valid identification, including one photo ID and one document with a home address matching the address on the membership list.