North Shuswap resident travels to Victoria delivering petition calling for wildfire investigation

Photo: Shuswap Passion

Lee Creek resident Jim Cooperman travelled to Victoria last week, carrying a signed petition from North Shuswap community members calling for an investigation into the wildfire which devastated the area last summer.

The documents, which included a press release and a briefing note, were delivered to Premier David Eby, cabinet ministers and government agencies on Feb. 12.

In a press release, Cooperman said North Shuswap residents want answers.

“Our community demands a full investigation into this disaster and the failed back burn that caused it,” Cooperman said.

“No rural community should have to experience the massive damage and trauma that our North Shuswap endured last summer after the BC Wildfire Service allowed two wildfires to expand and then did an aerial ignition prior to a windstorm.”

Cooperman gave a presentation about the BC Wildfire Service response to the Bush Creek East wildfire at a North Shuswap meeting Nov. 23, 2023, which drew about 300 residents. A change.org petition titled Shuswap Firestorm has received 2,226 signatures as of Feb. 20.

While Cooperman and many residents believe a BC Wildfire Service back burn got out of hand, resulting in damage to the community, BCWS has defended the planned ignition.

In August, BCWS said the back burn was conducted to remove fuels between the communities and the 40,000 hectare fire. The agency said it was sustained, high winds which caused the Bush Creek East wildfire to race towards structures located to the south.

Documents include calls for action

The press release included four requests for the provincial government, made on behalf of North Shuswap residents. These include establishing an increased rapid attack response to wildfires, and a restoration of the fire warden system to ensure communities have local experts preventing and fighting fires.

The document calls for each contractor and forestry professional to be signed up to be part of a firefighting team, and allowances for rural residents to help protect properties in the event of a wildfire.

“The BC Wildfire Service must change how it fights fires, or more communities will be devastated this year and for years to come,” Cooperman said.

“Today we are presenting a petition signed by people who were impacted by wildfires that demands the government act quickly ahead of what is predicted to be another dangerous hot, dry summer.”

Bruce Morrow, retired forester and wildfire specialist, joined Cooperman in calling for change.

“The present wildfire fighting model has proven itself totally inadequate because it increases wildfire costs and area burned, slows wildfire suppression responses and erodes the ability of B.C. to fight its own wildfires,” Morrow said.

Allan Willcocks, a former Northwestern Ontario Forestry Director, alleged the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna grew quickly because of a delayed response from BC Wildfire Service.

“On that hot August day in West Kelowna, the BC Wildfire Service was incapable of protecting our city because they did not have the equipment or resources to do the job,” Willcocks said.

“What was needed for that fire and others is an effective rapid attack that includes water bombers to thoroughly douse the blaze, followed by an initial attack crew to fully extinguish it.”

According to the B.C. government’s 2023 wildfire season summary, last year's wildfire season was the most destructive in the province's history, with more than 2.84 million hectares of forest burned.

A full copy of the press release and briefing note can be found on Jim Cooperman’s website, Shuswap Passion.