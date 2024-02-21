Birthday party for Salmon Arm six year old scores big donations for a good cause

Photo: Misty Bradbury Lily Bradbury with the money she raised during her birthday party for Shuswap Paws Rescue Society.

Lily Bradbury celebrated her sixth birthday at the Salmon Arm Silverbacks game on Monday, and she used the occasion to raise money for Shuswap Paws Rescue Society.

Misty Bradbury, Lily’s mother, said they wanted to do something different for Lily’s birthday this year.

“We talked about a birthday party, and she wanted to invite a bunch of people and I said, 'You know what, that's fine, but you have a lot of toys,'" she said. "We don't want more toys, so let's do something else instead.”

She asked Lily to pick a charity to raise money for.

“She's always loved animals,” Bradbury continued. “So she asked me about different animal rescue charities around town, and I told her about Shuswap Paws and she said she wanted to help the dogs and cats so they don't starve.”

This year, Lily started playing ice hockey with the Salmon Arm Silverhawks, so she decided to have her birthday party at the Feb. 19 Salmon Arm Silverbacks game, which saw the Silverbacks beat the Penticton Vees 3-2 in overtime.

“She invited her hockey team and some friends from school and some friends from her after school care,” Bradbury said. “We rented the VIP room upstairs and they watched the hockey game, and then they got to skate with the Silverbacks afterwards.”

In lieu of the usual toys a six year old might expect to receive at their birthday party, Lily asked for donations to benefit Shuswap Paws Rescue Society — and her friends and family followed through.

Generous Salmon Arm Silverbacks fans helped out as well.

“I made a sign for her, and she stood out there with her birthday candle hat outside of the room with her friends,” Bradbury said. “People were just putting money in her hat.”

“They [Lily and her friends] were all pretty proud of themselves and they were having fun doing it. It was great to see,” Bradbury added.

In total Lily raised $729.15 for Shuswap Paws Rescue Society.

Bradbury is working with Shuswap Paws to arrange a day when Lily can meet with a volunteer after school to donate the money herself.