Sicamous prepares to make wharf bylaw changes and will open an expression of interest for towing services

Photo: Luc Rempel

A District of Sicamous committee has agreed to recommend wharf bylaw changes to council and ask staff to prepare an expression of interest for expanded wharf services.

At a meeting last week, the district's committee of the whole discussed proposed changes to the wharf, dock and marina bylaw, as well as partnership agreements with local water taxi services to provide towing and enforcement.

John Moore, bylaw enforcement officer, presented the staff report to the committee.

“With the current bylaw, there is a lot of legal-ese which makes it hard to understand,” he said.

“And there's also some changes to the enforcement language and clarification on the process used for impounding and storage of vessels. ... Just to make it more transparent to the public, what we're doing and how we're doing it.”

As part of the report he also recommended that council direct staff to draw up partnership agreements with two water taxi companies to provide wharf monitoring and towing services.

The council renewed a partnership agreement with Glenn’s Water Taxi in 2022 and now they have been approached by another water taxi company asking to be considered for a contract.

In exchange for towing services, the water taxi companies are asking for use of a boat slip at a district-owned wharf.

“I'm proposing to have both of them on as contractors under the same terms,” Moore said.

“Which will increase the amount of coverage from five days a week to seven days a week and be a more equitable share of the business that comes from that.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson expressed concern about adding a second water taxi company.

“Last year we had one which was fine which did the job but now we're adding two,” she said.

“Two businesses in town are getting free moorage at the boat launch and there is a third one, so I'm very concerned about how this is going to play out for our other businesses.”

She also shared some concerns about having two boat slips being tied up by water taxi boats and not being available when they’re needed.

Moore explained that the water taxi vessels are out on the lake during the day and really only use the moorages at night.

The bylaw amendments also increased the fines permitted for violations of the bylaw.

Refuelling at the wharf increased from a $100 fine to $500 and making repairs to a vessel at the wharf is a new fine of $500.

”That's the potential costs associated with the cleanup,” Moore said.

“I tried to make it so that the fines were stiff enough that people would choose to go to a marina rather than take the risk of getting the fine or being impounded.”

The committee agreed to recommend the wharf, marina and dock bylaw changes go to council for first, second and third reading and agreed to put out an expression of interest to allow any businesses to offer their services for towing and wharf monitoring.