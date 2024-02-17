Hundreds attend BC United MLA town hall on proposed Land Act changes

Photo: Luc Rempel MLAs Ellis Ross, Greg Kyllo and Todd Stone on stage at the town hall on proposed land act changes

About 300 people attended a town hall meeting hosted by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo to discuss proposed changes to the B.C. Land Act on Friday night.

The event was held at the Prestige Waterfront Resort in Salmon Arm. Kyllo was joined by Skeena MLA Ellis Ross to discuss the provincial government’s proposed changes to the Land Act.

Kyllo stressed the uncertainty around the changes.

“I'll start by saying that I'm incredibly concerned,” Kyllo said. “Our office has been flooded with calls and concerns and inquiries, and it's largely about uncertainty.

If you think about why we are having a town hall tonight, it is a government's responsibility to engage with the general public, to provide open consultation, to provide an opportunity for all British Columbians to be fully aware of what your intentions are."

About 250 people who had pre-registered for the event were seated and standing around the perimeter of the conference room. Another 75 people who were not registered also attended, seated in an overflow room provided with the sound and video from the main room.

Todd Stone, MLA for the Kamloops-South Thompson, and Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson, were also in attendance.

'This is not reconciliation'

Ross said that he doesn’t think the proposed land act changes will be good for Indigenous people.

“This is not reconciliation. When you have a greater population afraid because they don't know what's going on,” Ross said. “And then they start to get angry. That is not reconciliation. That’s dividing a society for political purposes, and that is not right.”

After opening comments from MLA’s Kyllo, Ross and Stone, a microphone was provided for public questions and feedback with a proposed time limit of one minute per speaker.

One speaker questioned what the point of the town hall was considering that Kyllo didn’t actually have any information about what the proposed changes would be.

“All you're trying to do is get us angry and turn us against our First Nations neighbours and we're trying to do reconciliation,” a speaker said.

Attendees encouraged to contact the premier

The majority of the people speaking up seemed to be concerned about how changes to the Land Act could affect them.

When asked how people attending the meeting could help fight the changes, Kyllo encouraged them to write letters to Premier David Eby with their concerns.

“Let them know that you have significant concerns with respect to what is coming forward, to put the pause button on this legislation and do proper and adequate consultation with all British Columbians,” Kyllo said.

Stone also encouraged residents to write letters.

“And we will take those stories and they become the focus of question period in the legislature, where we can actually put it directly to the Premier, put the questions directly to the ministers,” Stone said. “And the most powerful way to do that is to tell those stories with real examples of real people that have real concerns.”

Stone admitted BC United does not have the numbers in the legislature.

“We're not going to win the vote, when there's 55 New Democrats in the legislature up against 27 of us and four or five others, but we can put up on one hell of a fight,” Stone said.

After the town hall wrapped up, Kyllo said he was very happy with the turnout.

“Absolutely overwhelmed by the attendance here tonight. As I mentioned during the presentation, I expected 50 to 75 people on a Friday of a long weekend,” he said, adding he had to expand the cap for the meeting several times as interest grew.

“I think we had probably an additional 100 people show up. So I think that tonight's attendance really is indicative of the amount of concern,” Kyllo said.

Information on the proposed Land Act amendments is available on the provincial government’s public engagement website.