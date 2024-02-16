Kootenays-based folk rock band Shred Kelly to play Song Sparrow Hall next month

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society Shred Kelly

Folk-rock band Shred Kelly is returning to Salmon Arm for the first time in two years with a show at the Song Sparrow Hall next month.

Kevin Tobin, artistic director of the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, said he’s excited to bring Shred Kelly back to Salmon Arm. The show will take place March 28.

“Shred Kelly has always been a festival favourite, and we’re thrilled to welcome them back this spring to celebrate their new album,” Tobin said.

“People come for Shred Kelly’s heartfelt songwriting and they stay for the energetic live show.”

Shred Kelly comes from the heart of the Kootenays, starting out playing local shows in Fernie.

Since then, the band's high energy live shows have earned them a spot on stages worldwide, including South by Southwest in Austin, Texas and the Reeperbahn festival in Hamburg, Germany.

The band is currently touring in support of their sixth studio album Blurry Vision.

Joining Shred Kelly at the show will be Vancouver based indie alt-pop band Hyaenas.

Shred Kelly will bring its guitars, banjos and ballads to the Song Sparrow Hall on March 28. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and available at the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society website.