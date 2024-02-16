CSRD directors divided over Shuswap Watershed Council referendum results

Photo: Colombia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors discussed the outcome of the Shuswap Watershed Council referendum Thursday, disagreeing on whether voter misinformation played a role in the results.

The CSRD board officially accepted the referendum results at its Feb. 15 board meeting.

Directors were divided in opinion about the outcome of the referendum, in which residents of areas C, D, E, F, G, and the District of Sicamous voted to turn down a new tax to fund Shuswap Watershed Council operations.

Rhona Martin, Electoral Area E director, expressed disappointment with the results.

“I was very sad to see the results of this. I think unfortunately, there was a lot of misunderstanding as to what people were voting on, when you look at the actual number of people that voted, it's very, very sad,” Martin said.

“That basically 618 people could affect the work that's been done by the Shuswap Watershed Council.”

The Shuswap Watershed Council website says it is a non-regulatory group which "focuses on strategic initiatives to protect, maintain and enhance water quality and to promote safe recreation in the Shuswap."

The Shuswap Watershed Council has $180,000 in reserve, which staff expect to be enough to fund the council through 2024 and wrap up its operations.

Voter confusion?

Martin said she had heard from residents in her area who were confused about the referendum.

“It's interesting, because in my area, there were a lot of people that voted and they came to vote because they thought that the CSRD was going to implement water meters, and that they were going to be required to have a water license,” Martin said.

“And on Aug. 16, I received phone calls and I actually had people coming to see me because that's what they thought they were voting on.

“I hope that we can come together to come up with some type of solution to move forward."

The Shuswap Watershed Council published a response to what it considered misinformation spreading on social media on Jan. 22, 2024.

Natalya Melnychuk, director for Electoral Area G. expressed similar concerns about misinformation, and said she was concerned about the timing of the referendum.

"One of the things that we didn't discuss was the fact that so much of our population is seasonal, and I definitely heard loud and clear from seasonal residents that weren't able to do the mail-in vote just because of the timing," Melnychuk said.

"So I think there's that there's some lesson learning for us to discuss going forward."

'A lot of people are informed'

Dean Trumbley, director for Electoral Area D, pushed back on the idea voters were misinformed.

“I can only speak thoroughly for my area, I can’t speak widely for everybody that voted on this but the reality is there's a lot of people out there that are informed and did understand exactly what this is," he said.

He said he felt it was "a mistake" to assume the public all had bad information when they cast votes.

“Their larger opinion was more of a concern around the duplication of what the Shuswap Watershed Council was doing with existing provincial and federal programs," Trumbley said.

"Some felt they missed the mark, some felt that it might be a better idea to rethink the process and maybe come back at it with something that's a little more targeted.”

Marty Gibbons, Director for Electoral Area C, agreed.

“I'd also like to go on record to say it’s concerning to hear a characterization that the people don't know what they voted on or the low turnout,” Gibbons said.

He said he felt this was "disrespectful" to voters.

“When we go back and look at the history of this, the watershed council vote should have taken place over COVID and it did not because of COVID and it was extended and it was extended by the fires," Gibbons said.

“One of the biggest concerns I'm getting from citizens is why did this go on as long as it did without providing assent?”

Kevin Flynn, CSRD board chair and Salmon Arm council member, said he thinks staff did a great job when it came to the vote.

“I don't think our staff did anything wrong,” Flynn said. “And in my mind, people had every opportunity to become educated, get the information and to vote democratically.

“I'm afraid some of the comments around this table are making it seem like the job wasn't done properly and that concerns me deeply."

Martin said she’d personally heard from people that didn’t know what the referendum was about.

“There are people that did know definitely what they were voting on, but there were many people that did not and they have spoken to me about it. So that is why I brought that concern to the table,” she said.

“I know that there are directors around the table that did not support the watershed council in the way that it was going forward,” Martin continued.

“You respect what the people have said and the people have said no, that they don't want to do that but I mean to have 1,346 people vote in a population of how many? is not a good turnout at all.

“I remember our boardroom being full of people wanting us to do something about protection of the drinking water. That's why I'm voicing the thoughts that I have is because I remember people coming here in droves saying ‘please do something.’"

The recommendation to receive the official report of the results from the chief election officer was passed unanimously.