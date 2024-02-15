Salmon Arm council says city won't offer free hour of parking at Marine Park during offseason

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Wharf at Marine Peace Park

Salmon Arm council has decided against officially reinstating one hour of free parking at Marine Park during offseason.

On Monday, Feb. 12, council received an informational report from Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, about parking rates in Marine Park.

Buxton's report was in response to a complaint council received last month, which said parking at Marine Park used to be free for the first hour from fall to spring — the slow season — and the installation of new parking machines had removed the option for that free hour.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond noted parking is never really free.

“Cities can decide to offer a complimentary short term option, which we do fairly nearby, as well as in some of the downtown core,” Richmond said.

“Parking is expensive, it needs to be plowed, it needs to be paved, it needs to be maintained, it needs to be monitored. …I think $1 an hour is very reasonable.”

The person issuing the complaint had requested free parking in the winter, and 90 minutes of free parking year-round.

Buxton said despite staff finding no evidence of a change to the fee for service bylaw or instruction from council, the parking ticket machines at Marine Park had been programmed at some point to issue free tickets for the first hour of parking.

“When the recent meters were installed, that option was removed, so it's not been available for quite some time,” Buxton said.

The current meters were installed more than a year ago.

Current rates to park at Marine Park are $1 per hour or $4 for the whole day.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren brought up the idea of creating a seniors pass which would allow seniors one hour of free parking at Marine Park in order for them to get some daily exercise.

She also noted that the current rate was quite reasonable.

"$1 an hour is cheap to park, and I think 99 per cent of the people in the community can probably afford to do that and will choose to do that," Lindgren said.

The seniors parking pass idea wasn't put forward through a motion, and most council members supported the current $1 per hour parking fee.

Coun. Kevin Flynn mentioned he’d been accidentally parking there for free all winter.

“I will say that I've been pretty lucky this winter, because I go down there just about three or four times a week, park in the parking lot and don't realize I'm supposed to be paying and walk my dog for about half an hour to an hour," he said.

“So I will probably park elsewhere, or pay my dollar now that I know I should be."

He agreed with Wallace Richmond's comments.

“Parking isn't free and even when it is, it costs somebody,” he said.

Mayor Alan Harrison explained why parking fees at the Marine Park parking lot are important, noting he's been asked why the city charges for parking at all in that area.

“The reason that we've charged there is because if we don't, people who perhaps work downtown will park there all day. And so the charge is not only to help bring in some revenues, and certainly it would not completely offset the revenues needed to pave and maintain the parking lot," Harrison said.

“But it is also to make sure there's a spot there for people when they want to come down and walk. ...I think it is reasonable to put your dollar in for your short recreation. I believe it's $4 for all day, so I'll support the staff report and not ask for any amendment to it."

There was no motion made in relation to the informational report so council moved on to other topics.