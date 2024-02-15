Sicamous council officially authorizes deal for the construction of new 54 unit build

Photo: District of Sicamous Property slated for new apartment building at 425 Main Street

The District of Sicamous has officially signed off on an agreement with Western Canadian Property Group Construction Ltd. to allow work to begin on a new 54 unit mixed-use apartment building at 425 Main St.

At a Feb. 14 meeting, Kelly Bennett, chief administrative officer, requested that council authorize the mayor and the district's corporate officer to officially enter into an agreement with WCPG in order to construct the apartment building.

WCPG was awarded the expression of interest at an Oct. 11, 2023 council meeting after elected officials asked for proposals to develop rental housing on a piece of land the city has owned since 2019.

“Since October, staff have been working with WCPG Construction to negotiate a deal for this development and attached to this report are all the relevant agreements and schedules that are in the deal,” Bennett told council.

In the deal, Sicamous agreed to transfer ownership of 1.5 acres of land at 425 Main St. for the nominal price of $1.

“And what are we getting in return? We are getting the construction of a 54 unit long-term rental housing development, consisting of 25 one bedrooms and 25 two bedrooms, and they're putting in four three bedrooms,” Bennett said.

“In addition, 3,900 square feet of commercial space will be fronting Main Street. We will also receive a one bedroom unit for a discounted price of $500 per month for a term of 10 years.”

Covenant agreements made

The deal also contained several covenant agreements giving the District of Sicamous some assurances about the project.

“Also on title we are putting a repurchase option covenant, which we will have the ability to buy back the land for $1 in case the developer does not commence construction in accordance with the development plan and the construction timeline,” Bennett said.

The construction timeline specifies that the developer needs to start construction before April 2025. Bennett said the goal is to start on the build by summer 2024.

“There's also a very important development covenant which will be registered on title in favour of the District of Sicamous, and this is to ensure the land is built upon and in accordance with the development plan, that a public information assessment session is held to our satisfaction," Bennett continued.

"There is no building allowed until this is complete. And also that construction timelines are met."

There is also a housing agreement requiring that all residential units remain long-term rentals for a minimum of 25 years.

“Also we're requiring 80 per cent of the residential units, which works out to 44 units, be occupied by households that meet CMHC [Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation] supported building criteria by having household income that does not exceed middle income," Bennett said.

The cutoff of CMHC middle income definitions for 2024 are $130,000 for a single bedroom and $170,000 for a two bedroom apartment.

For WCPG Constructions' side of the deal, the company will be eligible for up to a 50 per cent reduction in development cost charges, as well as a tax exemption.

Bennett also clarified concessions given to the developer align with the District of Sicamous’ official housing strategy developed in 2022.

Councillor believes project will benefit district

Coun. Siobhan Rich thanked staff for their hard work and expressed how important new housing in Sicamous is.

“I just want to say thank you to staff, this is huge for Sicamous. And I know it's not attainable, it is market housing, but any kind of housing in Sicamous is massive,” Rich said.

“We have a 9 per cent rental rate, we should have it at about 35 per cent, and this literally just starts pumping us up and makes it so people can come to Sicamous and live. So thank you staff, for all your hard work.”

Council has had spirited discussions on the deal before, and this vote came after a lengthy and terse public hearing on the rail trail rezoning amendment.

The motion authorizing the mayor and corporate officer to enter the agreement with WCPG Construction passed, with Coun. Ian Baillie as the lone vote in opposition to the recommendation.