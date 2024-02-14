Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo to host Salmon Arm town hall about proposed Land Act changes

Photo: MLA Greg Kyllo

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is partnering with Skeena MLA Ellis Ross to host a town hall discussing the NDP government's proposed changes to the Land Act.

Both MLAs are members of the BC United party.

Kyllo shared a press release from the BC United Party in an email to Castanet.

“MLA Kyllo, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and the entire BC United opposition caucus are firmly against removing the public interest from land use decisions," the news release said.

The statement added the party has concerns about the NDP government's consultation process.

“BC United believes in reconciliation and true partnerships — building on their record of accomplishments in government and pioneering new approaches like their plans for an Indigenous loan guarantee program to ensure First Nations are genuine partners in our shared economic future.”

According to the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, changes are being made to update the Land Act and align it with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples passed in 2019.

The website said the goal of the Land Act changes is to "help the province, First Nations, communities, industry and the public work together, where interests are aligned, with a focus on large resource projects or strategic level planning to deliver economic opportunities.”

The ministry also states the changes will not “provide a ‘veto’” to Indigenous groups.

The ministry is accepting written submissions on the proposed changes until 4:00 p.m. on March 31.

Greg Kyllo’s town hall on the Land Act is scheduled to take place at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 16. The event will start at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

In October of last year, Kyllo announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024.