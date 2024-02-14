Ultra marathon location shifts from Salmon Arm to Sicamous Public Beach Park

Photo: Lewiston Ultra Events Photo from last year's race at Little Mountain Park

Lewiston Ultra Events has announced it is moving the BC Backyard Ultra from Little Mountain Park in Salmon Arm to the Sicamous Public Beach Park.

The organizers announced the venue change in a Feb. 12 Facebook post. They said the move will allow for increased runner support through chip timing, a flatter and less technical route, a heated washroom, ample parking, better lighting, a grassy area for tents and a picnic area.

“While we move forward in planning with the District of Sicamous, we want to acknowledge the City of Salmon Arm, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, Salmon Arm Visitor Centre, and Downtown Salmon Arm for their commitment to community,” the post said.

“We are beyond grateful for their friendship & support.”

The BC Backyard Ultra is an ultra-marathon race where 100 runners compete to see who can continue running for the longest amount of time.

Runners must complete a 6.7 km trail route every hour, starting at the top of the hour. Most runners finish before the hour is up, giving them time to hydrate, rest or eat some snacks in between laps.

The event lasts until only one runner is able to line up at the start of the hour. That runner then completes a final victory lap to end the race.

Last year's race was won by Ryan Shephard, who ran 43 laps for a total of 288.6 kilometres.

At the Nov. 14 Salmon Arm council meeting, council passed a motion to support the BC Backyard Ultra and approve its use of Little Mountain Park.

However, during the meeting council also discussed letters it received which raised concerns about the event.

Council received a letter from Chad Forman, operations manager of the Salmon Arm Youth Soccer Association, expressing concerns the race would complicate the opening weekend of the youth soccer season.

“Allowing the BC Backyard Ultra to use Little Mountain at this time puts unnecessary pressure on staff and volunteers, as well as being an inconvenience to hundreds of people trying to find parking or having to adjust their plan to get their children all over the city for their first soccer Saturday of the year,” Forman wrote.

More than 1,000 kids participate each year in Salmon Arm Youth Soccer.

The council also received a letter from someone who lived next to Little Mountain Park who said they believed the race causes noise and disruption.

Mayor Alan Harrison acknowledged the challenges of hosting the event, but still supported it.

“I think we can work this out. To me, multi-use is the way we have to go with everything,” Harrison said at the time.

“All those people come to Salmon Arm, and they all stay here and they all eat here. And they quite often come back. And so events like this, we want to manage them and we want to have them in our city.”

The ultra-marathon race is set to start on Friday, April 26, at the Sicamous Public Beach Park.

For more information on the race and the new location, visit the Lewiston Ultra Events website.