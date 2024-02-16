Photo: SAMFS

The spring winds - Pellsqepts, in the ancestral language of the Secwepemc peoples - are returning to Enderby.

Back after a successful launch last March, the second annual Pellsqepts Spring Winds festival will blow into the Splatsin Community Centre March 23.

Kenthen Thomas, a Secwepemc storyteller and Indigenous co-ordinator for the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS), says the community centre is the perfect home for Spring Winds.

With room for up to 1,000 people, the Splatsin Centre is designed in the shape of a kekuli — the traditional winter pit house.

“The kekuli was where we did our teachings, shared our stories and sang our songs during the long winter months,” says Thomas. “This is how we spent our time until the spring winds, the pellsqepts, brought us back out onto the earth to begin a new cycle around the sun.”

The annual festival brings music, traditional dancing, artisan vendors, food trucks, stick games, face painting and more to visitors from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Taking to the stage this year will be Dakelh singer/songwriter Sabina Dennis, contemporary Indigenous rock and hip-hop group, The Melawmen Collective, world-champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand, comedian and champion chicken dancer Conway Kootenay, acoustic rockers Horse Funeral, the All My Relations pow-wow dance group and Rhonda Camille with Secwepemc song and dance.

“We are thrilled to be featuring many artists from our local Secwepemc and Sylix nations in co-ordination with the SAFMS and Roots and Blues staff,” says Thomas. “This is a showcase to bring the outside world into our communities, into our ‘rez’ and show them what we’re all about.”

Food trucks will be on-site throughout the festival, while vendors, artists and Secwepemc volunteers and educators share Indigenous ways of knowing and being.

The festival gets underway at 1 p.m. March 23 at 5767 Old Vernon Road, Enderby.

Admission is free, but donations to the Splatsin Youth Group are encouraged and everyone is invited.