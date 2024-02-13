Salmon Arm council offered no objections to Ricochet Brewing Taphouse liquor licence application

Photo: Google Streetview Proposed location for Ricochet Brewing Taphouse

Salmon Arm council offered no objections to the creation of a Ricochet Brewing Taphouse downtown, with most councillors voicing excitement about the development.

At the Feb. 12 City of Salmon Arm council meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, said the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch had informed the city about an application relating to the creation of the new Ricochet Brewing Taphouse at 310 Hudson Ave. NE.

When the LCRB receives a licence application, it informs the city in order for the municipal government to have a chance to voice any objections.

Ricochet Brewing is a craft brewery based out of Tappen which started brewing in the summer of 2022, operating out of a renovated garage in the owner’s backyard.

The liquor licence application is proposing the creation of a pub with 56 seats inside, and a further 27 seats on a street-facing patio.

The city staff report about the licence application included a letter of intent from Ricochet Brewing.

“The Ricochet Brewing Taphouse will serve as a space for bringing together friends and families while simultaneously injecting the vibrancy into the downtown core,” wrote Marc and Meghan Zaichowsky, Ricochet Brewing owners, in the letter.

The letter of intent mentions the brewhouse will feature live music, food and will allow minors.

“We aim to create a family-friendly environment and welcome minors, reflecting our own experiences as a young family with three kids,” the owners said.

Councillors voiced excitement and appreciation for a new business downtown.

“I welcome this, I’m excited for it and glad to hear it's going to have a patio as well,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond agreed.

“Very supportive, very excited and very grateful. So I will vote in support,” she said.

Mayor Alan Harrison was also supportive.

“We've been waiting for something like this for a while. And I think the residents of Salmon Arm have been as well," Harrison said.

The motion to offer no objections to the liquor licence application was passed unanimously.

Coun. David Gonella had a disclosure of interest on the agenda item, and was not present for the vote or discussion.

Now that council has officially voiced no objections to the liquor licence application, there will be several more steps in the application process, according to BC Liquor licence regulations.

Ricochet Brewing will need to post site signs and run advertisements in the local newspaper for 30 days to invite community comments.

Once the business receive community comments, Ricochet will be required to address any concerns with the LCRB prior to being approved for the licence.

Then the business will be subject to a final inspection by the local liquor inspector before their licence is approved.