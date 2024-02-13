High-flying suspect arrested in Salmon Arm after vehicles run off Trans-Canada, police say

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm Mounties teamed up with officers from Golden, Revelstoke and Sicamous to stop a dangerous driver who allegedly ran at least two vehicles off the road and drove more than 250 kilometres per hour attempting to flee police.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said a woman reported her family, including two children, were struck by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck on Highway 1 in Golden.

The incident happened on Feb. 8 at about 11 p.m.

“The woman stated they initially came across the vehicle parked on the highway with no lights on, and swerved to avoid it,” Hodges said in a news release.

“The Dodge pickup then caught up to them, rear ended them, and rammed the driver’s side of their vehicle.”

According to Mounties, the pickup truck then sped off, heading west on the highway. There were no reported injuries to the family as a result of the collision.

Revelstoke RCMP were advised of the situation and soon located the truck.

“Two police vehicles attempted to stop the Dodge pickup, but it sped off, crossing double solid yellow lines and into oncoming traffic,” Hodges said. “Police did not pursue the vehicle.”

He said Revelstoke RCMP were later advised that a vehicle was rammed and then run off the road by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck heading westbound on the Trans Canada Highway.

The driver of that vehicle suffered a broken bone as a result of the collision.

Sicamous Mounties were made aware the pickup was heading in their direction. Hodges said a Sicamous officer found a Dodge pickup truck with front-end damage on Highway 1.

“The Dodge pickup got stuck behind a semi truck, and was followed to Canoe where Salmon Arm RCMP were setup with a spike belt," Hodges said.

He said police attempted a traffic stop near Canoe, but the Dodge "again fled at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic."

The truck managed to avoid the spike belt Mounties had set up.

Salmon Arm RCMP members soon located the truck, this time at a local gas station. Hodges said officers were able to box in the truck.

“The male driver was arrested in a high-risk takedown without incident," he said.

Mounties determined the man may have been suffering from a mental health issue, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Sgt. Simon Scott of the Salmon Arm RCMP said he is proud of his officers.

“This was a high-risk situation where our officers made tough decisions in considering the safety of the public, and attempting to stop this driver,” Scott said.

“This incident shows the great communication and teamwork between our officers at neighbouring detachments in safely locating and stopping this driver before anyone was more seriously injured.”

Mounties said several charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.