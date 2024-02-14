Salmon Arm council debates next steps for improperly closed road

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Red outline is the property being subdivided

The development of a proposed Salmon Arm subdivision could result in the reopening of a road which was improperly closed nearly 25 years ago.

Gary Buxton, the city's director of planning and development, presented on the issue at council's meeting on Monday, Feb. 12.

The road came up during a discussion about a rezoning application for a property at 1721 11 Ave. SE. A developer wants to create four new lots on the existing property, requesting a zoning change from R-1 low density residential to R-8 high density residential.

At a January public hearing about the proposed rezoning, neighbouring residents mentioned a bylaw passed in April of 2000 which closed the end of 10 Avenue SE, which directly borders the property.

While the road closure bylaw was adopted by council at the time and the road was indeed closed, the plan didn't have approval from the provincial ministry of transportation, meaning the road wasn't legally able to be closed.

Now, the developer wants the closed portion of the road reopened to allow easier access to the new lots. If 10 Avenue SE connects to 11 Avenue SE, garbage trucks and emergency vehicles will have a way to access the road without needing to turn around.

Connecting these roads would also bring 11 Avenue into compliance with current cul-de-sac regulations. Currently, 11 Avenue is a 220 metre dead end, exceeding the 160 metre maximum length for dead ends as outlined in the subdivision and development servicing bylaw.

If council decides to officially close the road, it would need to survey the existing road, issue an amended bylaw subject to public review, and have the closure approved by the ministry.

Road closure confusion could offer opportunity

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he believes the fact that 10 Avenue didn't end up receiving ministry approval to close could now end up making the area "better, easier to access and safer."

“Normally I would say it's unfortunate that a mistake was made, but I'm going to say that it's fortunate a mistake on the application for road closure was overlooked back when it was,” Flynn said.

“I think we have an unsafe access on 11th, it's longer than what we allow and we've dealt with that recently on some other subdivisions."

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren noted the proposed development site may have up to four units built on each of the four lot in accordance with new provincial housing regulations.

“That's potentially 16 new homes, 32 new cars which may or may not be accessing the cul-de-sac so that's a bit different for me in my mind than four,” she said.

Councillor wants public input through bylaw process

Coun. Tim Lavery made a motion to have staff prepare the necessary bylaw to legally close that portion of 10 Avenue SE. Lavery said he believed the bylaw drafting process would provide a more fair and accountable way for residents and developers to have a say on the matter through a public hearing.

“I would like to hear more from citizens, from the proponents, what other access or egress are possible within this, and I think that will be part and parcel of a review,” he said.

Lindgren seconded the motion, saying for her, it was a matter of trust.

“I'm going to support this motion, because for me, it's not about whether or not four houses get built, or 16 houses get built, or people access the cul-de-sac or small numbers and large numbers. It's about the relationship that we have with the citizens that live there,” she said.

“To just now disregard the commitment that was made and the citizens' concerns without any consultation with them or explanation to them even, I'm not comfortable with moving forward that way.”

Flynn said he wouldn't support the proposed motion.

“When you look at 10th and 11th, it honestly doesn't make sense to close 10th,” he said.

“I'm not sure why that would have ever been discussed, but I can't speak to that. I can speak to the fact that I won't support the motion.”

Council agrees to defer the vote

As discussion continued, Flynn noted one of the elected officials, Coun. Debbie Cannon, was absent from the meeting. He moved to defer the issue until the next council meeting, when all council members could be present for any decisions made.

The motion of deferral passed with Lavery as the lone councillor opposed.

Council will look into the matter again at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 26.