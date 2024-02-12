Sicamous council to discuss installing aquafit, therapy pool for Shuswap Healing Centre

Photo: District of Sicamous

District of Sicamous Coun. Pam Beech wants to look into the potential purchase of an aquafit and therapy pool for the future Shuswap Healing Centre.

On the agenda for the Feb. 14 District of Sicamous council meeting is a notice of motion from Beech, which suggests having Karen Eastland, Sicamous Health Centre manager, create a business case for the potential purchase and installation of a 15 foot by 15 foot aquafit and therapy pool for the facility.

In a recent committee of the whole meeting, Kelly Bennett, Chief Administrative Officer gave a report saying that construction on the estimated $10 million project is set to begin in March.

However, the interior layout of the building is not yet finalized, as Beech noted in her motion.

“I feel this is necessary while we still have open space, as it is a critical component that pulls everything else in the building together,” she said.

Beech said she believes if the proposed pool is installed, it could be the first of its kind.

“There doesn't exist a better set up for a healing centre bringing western medicine, traditional healing, primary care, social care, mental health and prevention through water exercise all together into one building," Beech said.

"It will be unique in B.C. and possibly nationally and maybe in the Americas.”

In her notice of motion request, Beech said she will present this idea to council at the Feb. 14 regular council meeting.