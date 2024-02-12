Delays expected on Highway 1 in Chase with crews starting slope work

Photo: BC Ministry of Transportation Flickr

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on Highway 1 in Chase beginning on Tuesday while crews begin slope stabilization work in the area.

The Village of Chase has posted a notice of construction on their website warning drivers to expect delays on the highway while construction is underway from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Delays will be between Chase West and the Chase Creek Bridge.

Slope stabilization work is expected to last from Tuesday until Thursday.

Delays are expected to be brief but may last up to 20 minutes.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h from the top of Jade Hill to two kilometres east of the Petro-Can station.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will be given priority access to Chase and the highway.

For more information or to share concerns call 778-835-5357.