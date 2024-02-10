Bonded dogs rescued from harsh conditions in Chase now have a forever home

Photo: BC SPCA

A pair of bonded dogs that were rescued from harsh conditions in the Shuswap have found their forever home.

The emaciated pair of American bulldog-Labrador-retriever mix dogs and their 18 puppies were found on a property in Chase last year and taken into the care of the BC SPCA.

According to the BC SPCA, the two adult dogs were desperately trying to take care of their puppies, who were found huddled together in a makeshift doghouse, but they were so malnourished they were having difficulty feeding them.

Goldie and Honey, as named by BC SPCA staff, were put on a veterinarian-supervised refeeding plan to gain weight. The puppies were all underweight, lethargic and suffering from diarrhea. One needed antibiotics for a urinary tract infection.

All the dogs recovered and were soon available for adoption. The puppies found their forever families quickly, but no one knew how long it might take to find a home for the bonded moms.

“Bonded pairs typically take longer to find homes,” says Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director, community animal centres. “Guardians must be prepared to take on the costs and the responsibilities of two animals instead of one, which can be a lot to ask. The good news is that bonded animals do really well in new homes because they have the comfort and security of a companion to ease the transition.”

Goldie and Honey found their forever together home late in December.

“Goldie and Honey aren’t my first bonded pair of dogs,” says Michelle, who adopted the pooches.

She said goodbye to Pearl in 2022 at the age of 15 and Blue passed in October just shy of her 17th birthday. She adopted the bonded pair from the BC SPCA’s Vancouver community animal centre when they were nine years old.

“After Pearl died, I knew I would have another bonded pair of dogs in my life, it was just a matter of finding them,” says Michelle. “My home just felt so empty.”

Michelle found Goldie and Honey on the BC SPCA’s adoption page.

Michelle submitted her application and was soon taking a ferry to the BC SPCA’s Victoria community animal centre to meet them.

“When I went into their kennel, they both came up and sat on top of me,” says Michelle. “There was no question they were coming home with me.”

The pair quickly made themselves at home.

“The first night they were here, I looked over at Goldie and she was fast asleep on the couch on her back with her belly exposed. It took them a whole five days before they were sleeping with me on my bed,” she says.

- with files from the BC SPCA