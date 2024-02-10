Area C Director Marty Gibbons to meet with Ministry of Municipal Affairs to address concerns with how Area C was split

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

CSRD Area C Director Marty Gibbons will meet with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs next month to ask for help dealing with problems from the division of the former Area C into the new Area C and G.

In 2022, residents in Blind Bay and Sorrento rejected a proposal to be incorporated into a municipality.

When the plan for incorporation was rejected, it was decided former Area C needed to be split into two areas due to its size and population.

The new area C is composed of the unincorporated communities of Tappen, Sunnybrae, Eagle Bay and White Lake.

Area C Director Marty Gibbons said the split wasn’t handled properly.

“I've had a lot of concerns regarding the division and I really don't feel it's complete,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said he’s got a meeting scheduled with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs in March to express his concerns.

“My issue is that there was so much focus put on the Sorrento municipality that the remainder of the area was kind of left sitting on the sidelines, and then just mandated into this division,” said Gibbons.

“The approach by the province and the regional district, at the time, was basically, 'OK, we're going to draw a line here.' Which was not the same as the proposed municipality."

When the split occurred, the OCP for the former Area C was amended but wasn’t rewritten to reflect the changes that occurred.

“You can't just take things like an official community plan and just kind of cut it in half, split the baby. You can't do that,” Gibbons said.

“Our OCP contains no primary settlement area. We only have secondary settlement areas, because the primary settlement area (in the OCP) is Sorrento.”

He also added there are concerns around things like zoning that have inconsistent regulations.

Gibbons said the way the split was done has left Area C with little say at the CSRD board.

“There were contracts that were signed as part of the previous Area C that the provincial government has taken the position that they just carry over,” explained Gibbons.

“And some of these contracts disproportionately benefit Area G. Yet, Area C has to pay for it."

The way services are run is also an area of concern for Gibbons.

“We have shared benefits or shared services that I would argue shouldn't be shared as they're not shared in other areas.”

“If we want to amend those services, we now have a weighted vote and area G outweighs us by about 500 citizens,” Gibbons continued.

“So by just splitting everything down the middle in the configuration they chose to go with it means that area C gets outvoted every single time. To me, that’s a democratic issue."

In the CSRD budget meeting on Jan. 17 staff expressed they didn’t have room in the budget to cover an OCP review for Area C.

“And it really means now that we as a community have to foot a lot of the cost to put together these plans.”

Gibbons thinks that the provincial government should help cover the cost.

“I look forward to having an opportunity to express some of my concerns regarding the process. And I will be asking for their support moving forward,” he added.

“The majority of taxes go to the provincial government, and they should be supporting the local government and the citizens so we don't have to foot this bill ourselves.”

Gibbons hopes that this meeting will help to address some of his concerns.

“Maybe I'll get all the answers to this in my meeting with the Ministry ministry, but I have been a very squeaky wheel.”