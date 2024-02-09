Salmon Arm RCMP say every driver at roadside checkpoint was sober, with valid drivers licence

Photo: BC RCMP

Salmon Arm drivers passed a DUI checkpoint with flying colours, Mounties report.

In a Feb. 7 press release, Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police conducted a road check on Jan. 24 at about 9 p.m., stationed at Highway 97B near Auto Road.

“Approximately 30 vehicles were checked," Hodges said.

"Of those 30 drivers, police requested a breath sample from one person, and their sample resulted in a reading of ‘zero’. All other drivers found to be sober and with valid driver’s licences,” Hodges said.

On average, 65 people die per year in collisions in B.C. where impairment was a contributing factor to the crash, according to ICBC data.

You can learn more about impaired driving legislation in B.C. on the BC RCMP website.