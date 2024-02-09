New Zealand man on cross-country fundraiser run arrives in Salmon Arm

Photo: Jon Nabbs

A New Zealand man who is running across Canada dressed as Superman to raise money for Childhood Cancer Canada arrived in Salmon Arm Thursday afternoon.

Jon Nabbs is attempting to be the fifth person to run all the way across Canada with no support vehicle.

“I wanted to take on a big goal and do something constructive in the area of cancer research, cancer treatment, things like that,” Nabbs said.

He said both of his parents died from cancer.

“My dad was in 2020 with skin cancer and mom was in 2021 with bowel cancer," he said.

"I wanted to do something constructive with that grief."

Nabbs was inspired by Terry Fox to take on the enormous running challenge.

“I had heard about Terry Fox's journey, even down home in New Zealand. And I was really, really moved by what I saw there,” Nabbs said.

"I just knew that it had to be Canada, it couldn't have been any other country.”

He said his body has held up pretty well since he started his journey in Newfoundland last May.

“I've got a whole bunch of tendonitis, which you get from overuse, basically,” said Nabbs. “But it's always manageable."

Other than tendonitis, there has been no injuries.

So far, Nabbs has raised over $63,000 for Childhood Cancer Canada, and covered more than 6,700 kilometres on foot.

Nabbs runs approximately the same distance as a marathon (42 kilometres) everyday, and he’s stopped to speak at elementary schools and visit children in cancer treatment centres along the way.

Nabbs said knowing he’s doing this for a good cause helps keep him motivated on his gruelling journey.

“There’s a whole element of trying to do something good, like put some smiles on faces and inspire some kids and raise money for their treatment and research,” he said.

“If I didn’t have that element of service attached to this run I wouldn’t have gotten past Newfoundland. ...That element of service is something that’s very sustaining."

Nabbs has worn through seven pairs of shoes so far, and he estimates he gets about 1,000 kilometres out of each pair.

He said Kintec Salmon Arm has reached out to him and told him to come down to pick out a free pair of shoes for the next leg of his journey.

Nabbs put on the Superman suit in Toronto, and has been wearing it for every day of running since.

“There are much much cleaner Superman suits out there in the world,” Nabbs said. “She’s pretty smelly by this stage.”

Nabbs plans to reach Vancouver on Feb. 29, and will jump into the Pacific Ocean to end his cross country journey.

He also plans to run one last marathon on Vancouver Island on March 1.

To find out more about Nabbs' journey, or to make a donation to support Childhood Cancer Canada, visit his website.