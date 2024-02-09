CSRD releases official results of Shuswap Water Council referendum, residents vote 'no'

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released the official results of the Shuswap Watershed Council referendum, with residents saying no to a new proposed tax.

The referendum asked residents in Areas C, D, E, F, G and the District of Sicamous if they were in favour of authorizing a maximum taxation of $180,000 to fund the Shuswap Watershed Council.

The council is a non regulatory body that employs strategic initiatives to protect, enhance and maintain water quality and to promote safe recreation in the Shuswap.

There were a total of 1,346 votes cast in the referendum with 364 votes for yes, and 982 ballots voting no.

Jennifer Sham, chief election officer of the CSRD, certified the results. Preliminary results from the referendum were released on Feb. 3.

If residents voted yes, the CSRD estimated the proposed tax would cost the average taxpayer less than $10 a year.

The next steps in the process will be discussed at the CSRD board of directors meeting on Feb. 15.