RCMP pull over vehicle believed to be involved in theft, catch impaired driver instead

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in a theft, but ended up catching an impaired driver instead.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP reported the incident in a Feb. 7 press release.

“On January 30 at 4pm Salmon Arm RCMP located a Saturn Vue suspected to be involved in a theft,” Hodges said.

“The female driver smelled of alcohol and a breath demand was conducted.”

According to Mounties, the breath sample provided registered as a warning.

“The driver was prohibited from driving for three days, and her vehicle was impounded for three days,” Hodges added.

RCMP also found the driver to have no valid driver’s licence and served her a violation ticket for the offence.