CSRD one of first B.C. regional districts to offer online planning, building document submission

Photo: Google Street View

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is one of the first in B.C. to accept planning and building application documents online.

Applicants can now fill out and submit applications online, through the CSRD website. Users are also able to upload necessary documents and plans to attach to their applications.

Online payment is accepted for planning applications, with plans to implement online payment for building applications soon.

“More and more users have let us know that they would like the ability to work on their application from their laptop or home computer, rather than use the printed applications which need to be scanned-in and sent by email or handed-in directly to the CSRD,” said Gerald Christie, general manager of development services at the CSRD.

“We listened to them and have worked hard to develop a new online process that is more convenient and efficient for both applicants and staff.”

Applicants are still able to fill out traditional paper applications if they prefer, and those forms are also available as PDFs to print at home from the CSRD website.

“The CSRD is pleased to be a leader in making this new online option available for our residents and the construction and development professionals in our region,” Christie added.

Developing the online application process was funded in partnership with the Local Government Development Approvals Program, which is funded by the provincial government.

More information, including links to the forms, can be found on the CSRD website.