Salmon Arm man said he was beaten with clubs in home invasion before driving off attackers with pepper spray, refuses to cooperate with police

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm Mounties are investigating a home invasion in which a resident claims to have fought off a group of intruders.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police were called at about 4 a.m. on Jaan. 25.

“Police attended and located a woman who nonchalantly informed police she had called," he said. "There appeared to be no emergency and no active break and enter."

Hodges said a man then presented himself and became aggravated when he saw the police. He claimed that he called for an ambulance and not for police.

“Police explained that although the man did call for an ambulance, due to the nature of the call police were requested by BC Ambulance,” Hodges said.

“The male was uncooperative with police, but eventually alleged that two or three suspects had broke into the home and struck him with a club.”

The man further claimed he sprayed the attackers with pepper spray and that caused them to leave.

“The man continued to be uncooperative with police and refused to share any more details,” Hodges added.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

RCMP said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and there are no safety concerns for the neighbourhood.