228944
229835
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm man said he was beaten with clubs in home invasion before driving off attackers with pepper spray, refuses to cooperate with police

Man fights off intruders

- | Story: 471406

Salmon Arm Mounties are investigating a home invasion in which a resident claims to have fought off a group of intruders.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police were called at about 4 a.m. on Jaan. 25.

“Police attended and located a woman who nonchalantly informed police she had called," he said. "There appeared to be no emergency and no active break and enter."

Hodges said a man then presented himself and became aggravated when he saw the police. He claimed that he called for an ambulance and not for police.

“Police explained that although the man did call for an ambulance, due to the nature of the call police were requested by BC Ambulance,” Hodges said.

“The male was uncooperative with police, but eventually alleged that two or three suspects had broke into the home and struck him with a club.”

The man further claimed he sprayed the attackers with pepper spray and that caused them to leave.

“The man continued to be uncooperative with police and refused to share any more details,” Hodges added.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

RCMP said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and there are no safety concerns for the neighbourhood.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


228841


Real Estate
4987607
3205 - 3000 Ariva Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,175,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


229977


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


229711


TheTango.net
Felicity Huffman life after college scandal

Felicity Huffman life after college scandal

Showbiz | February 08, 2024

Surfing family

Must Watch | February 08, 2024

Playtime turns serious

Must Watch | February 08, 2024

Woodworking wonders

Galleries | February 08, 2024

Henry Cavill hates sex scenes

Showbiz | February 08, 2024


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
226944