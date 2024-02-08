New food hamper program launches to fight food insecurity in the North Shuswap

Photo: Chase Hamper Society Facebook Chase Hamper volunteers prepping holiday hampers

Chase Hamper Society and the Eagle Valley Community Support Society are launching a new program to help feed residents in the North Shuswap.

Debbie Thompson, one of the program organizers, said the new program aims to fight food insecurity in communities across the North Shuswap.

“We started having some community lunches due to the funding that the United Way had provided,” she said.

“Through these community lunches, it was made very apparent that food security, especially in our rural community, is definitely a concern."

Thompson said it was also discovered that many North Shuswap residents didn't know they had access to the Chase food bank.

“We have a lot of newer residents who weren't aware that was available to them,” Thompson said.

The new program will have food hampers available for pickup or delivery in Scotch Creek, at the North Shuswap Seniors and Community Resource centre.

Previously, North Shuswap residents could sign up for the Chase Hamper program, but it wasn't always easy for residents in need of help to get to Chase to pick up their hampers.

“There were some people from the north shore who were supposed to pick up food hampers on Monday and they could not make it to Chase,” Thompson said. “So I went to Chase, picked up those hampers and delivered them.”

The first food hampers for the new program will go out on Monday, Feb. 12 and they will be available for pickup from 1 to 3 p.m.

The next set of hampers are scheduled for pickup or delivery Feb. 26.

“The community has proven to be very interested, and wants to help our neighbours and our friends,” Thompson said.

To register for the program or to make a donation, send an email to [email protected] or call 250-212-9952 for more information.