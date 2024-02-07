Sentencing hearing delayed for Salmon Arm-area killer

Photo: GoFundMe Ashley Simpson

Sentencing has been delayed four months for a Salmon Arm-area man who murdered his girlfriend in 2016.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, pleaded guilty in October to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, whose body was found in 2021 — five years after she'd been reported missing.

Favell was supposed to have been sentenced next week, but court records now show that hearing has been pushed back to June.

The sentencing was delayed because a pre-sentence report has not yet been completed.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, however the time before becoming eligible for parole is variable, between 10 and 25 years.

Simpson was 31 and lived in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek before she disappeared in 2016.

In November 2021, police found her body down an embankment between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Ashley Simpson’s family has been raising money through a GoFundMe to be able to attend the sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12 in B.C. Supreme Court in Salmon Arm.