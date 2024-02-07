Salmon Arm RCMP report extremely high volume of fraud reports as 'grandchild needing bail' scam hits local numbers

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are reporting a big spike in phone scams targeting Salmon Arm phone numbers.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West warned of the issue in a news release on Wednesday, pointing to "an extremely high call volume" of fraud reports.

“Calls to grandparents or other loved ones that a family member is in jail and needs bail money are hitting the 832 phone prefix right now,” he said.

“The fraudsters are pleading with people to send gift cards, offering to pick up money, give them a credit card number or requests to transfer funds.”

West said the calls are a hoax.

“Do not pay," he said. "It is a fraud, no matter how convincing.”

West clarified that bail can only be paid to the RCMP or at a courthouse in person.

If you receive a scam call, Mounties suggest you do not hand over any money and please hang up right away.

For more information on this kind of fraud and similar scams you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.