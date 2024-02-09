Salmon Arm council supportive of 140-unit mixed-use development

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Architects drawing of planned mixed use building to be build across from Picadilly Mall

A City of Salmon Arm planning committee has recommended a development permit be reissued for a 140-unit mixed use building.

During a meeting on Monday, the committee was asked to consider reissuing the permit, which had expired after being previously issued. Development permits expire after two years if significant construction is not underway.

The committee was informed that a rise in interest rates delayed the start of project.

Frank Limshue, director at West Urban Developments, was in attendance at the meeting to answer any questions from committee members.

West Urban Developments are planning to build a 140-unit apartment building with commercial space on the bottom floor on 10th Avenue SW across from the Mall at Picadilly.

“The residential units are market rental units,” Limshue explained.

“It's a mixed use building so … approximately 496 square meters of commercial space.”

Limshue informed committee members that construction is expected to take about 14 months, ideally beginning in March if the permit is re-issued quickly.

“Now that we've got our financing in order, we will certainly be moving forward to try and start as soon as we can,” Limshue said.

As part of the development permit request the developer is also asking to skip the public hearing on the development in order to get started right away.

The previous development permit had a public hearing and there are no changes to the current development permit request.

Councillors in attendance were excited about the project.

“I very much support the motion. I do also support no public hearing,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“I am really excited that the developer has managed to find the ability to make this 140 purpose-built rental building happen. ... And in my mind if the development permit was good enough before it expired it's good enough after it expired."

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren also voiced her support.

“We're very excited about this building coming online and I fully support reissuing this permit,” she said.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the project will bring some much-needed homes to the city.

“We're in a housing crisis here, and especially rental housing,” Harrison said.

“So what you're proposing is exactly what we need, I have no hesitation about moving forward without a public hearing on the development permit.”

The motion to recommend council reissue the development permit with no public hearing was passed unanimously by the committee.

The matter is expected to be on the agenda for the Feb. 12 council meeting.