Young driver flees scene after colliding with semi truck, Salmon Arm Mounties say

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

A young Salmon Arm man was located by police after running away from the scene of a collision, Mounties say.

According to police, a blue Jeep Compass and a semi truck were involved in a collision at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm at Shuswap Street.

“Police attended where the Jeep was still on scene with major front-end damage, blocking the right-side westbound lane," Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

"The semi had damage to a rear axle and fuel tank.”

The semi driver told police that the driver of the Jeep as well as two other occupants had fled the scene on foot.

“Police obtained photos of the scene and surveillance footage from a nearby business that supported the semi driver’s claims that the semi was west bound with a green light on Highway 1, the Jeep was southbound on Shuswap street and ran a red light and hit him, the Jeep occupants then fled on foot,” Hodges said.

According to Mounties, the mother of the owner of the Jeep phoned police a short time after the collision and reported the SUV stolen. Hodges said she told officers it was stolen from in front of her house and her son did not know where it was.

“Police advised that was unlikely as his phone was still in the vehicle and police were observing phone calls coming from mom,” he said.

“The mother then can clean about her lie, and was cautioned for criminal public mischief.”

The mother admitted to RCMP that her son had been driving the Jeep when the crash occurred but she didn’t know where he was.

“The 22-year-old driver of the Jeep was located the next day and was served violation tickets for fail to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to obey a red light at an intersection, failing to display N, and driving contrary to restriction,” Hodges said.

There were no injuries in the collision.