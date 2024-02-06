Newly-elected Village of Chase councillor officially sworn in

Photo: Village of Chase

The Village of Chase held a special council meeting Tuesday to officially swear in Daniel Stevens as its newest councillor.

Stevens was the winner of a by-election held on Jan. 20 to replace former Coun. Ron Harder. Harder resigned in November 2023 due to health reasons.

Stevens was sworn in on Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. The new councillor made a small speech, thanking his family and friends for their support.

“My grandparents, Dennis and Rowena Stevens, are longtime residents in Chase and a big reason why I wanted to run for council,” Stevens said, adding his grandmother had died last summer.

“Together, my grandparents dedicated hundreds, if not thousands of hours to this community since the early 90s. I'm so grateful to continue in their footsteps to make Chase the best version of itself."

Stevens said he is looking forward to working with the team to improve services and strengthen the community.

The new councillor is expected to attend his first official Village of Chase council meeting on Feb. 13.