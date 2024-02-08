District of Sicamous holding public hearing for proposed zoning amendments

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous will hold three public hearings on zoning amendment bylaws next week.

The hearings will concern three proposed zoning amendments.

Zoning amendment bylaw 1044 concerns the zoning changes necessary for the construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

This zoning amendment was initially delayed until crossing agreements could be issued to property owners in the area.

Mara Lake residents who owned docks along the area proposed to be rezoned attended the Jan. 24 council meeting and requested council hold off on approving the zoning amendment until they could secure more favourable crossing agreements.

Zoning amendment bylaw 1048 concerns the rezoning of Silver Sands RV Park and Sicamous Sands RV park.

Currently both RV parks are zoned as RVP-1 and the proposed bylaw amendment would change it so both RV parks have unique zoning.

Silver Sands would have a new re-worked RVP-1 zoning and Sicamous Sands would be zoned RVP-2 to better reflect the unique nature of the RV parks.

The final bylaw designated 1054 would rezone properties at 902 Riverside and 102 Martin Street from C-4 tourist accommodation — resort to RVP-4 recreational vehicle park.

And also rezoning the marine portion of the properties to W-2 Group moorage.

This would support the development of a new RV park with a marina on the properties.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments in writing prior to the meeting. Comments received by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 will be provided to council.

Comments can be submitted via email, sent via regular mail or hand delivered to the Sicamous town office at 446 Main Street.

The hearings are slated to run at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Residents can attend the hearings in person or via Zoom, visit the District of Sicamous website to find the zoom link.