Salmon Arm extends OCP survey deadline until Friday afternoon

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm has extended the deadline for its official community plan survey until Friday.

The survey is a chance for residents to make their voices heard on what they would like to see in the city’s new official community plan.

The official community plan is the definitive vision of how the community sees itself growing and developing in the coming years.

The mayor and council use the OCP as guidance when making decisions that will affect the city.

The current OCP was drafted in 2011 and, as Salmon Arm looks to update the plan to reflect the current demographics of the city, officials want to ensure residents have the chance to have their say on the plan.

The process of reviewing the OCP is expected to continue until next year and there will be many options for community feedback along the way.

The survey can be completed until 4 p.m. on Friday. You can find it on the city of Salmon Arm’s website.