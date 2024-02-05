District of Sicamous passes motion to support 988 suicide crisis hotline

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous council has passed a resolution to endorse a Canada-wide suicide crisis hotline initiative and display a 9-8-8 informational poster in all district-owned buildings.

Council voted on the matter during its Jan. 24 meeting.

The suicide prevention hotline is the result of a federal bill tabled by Conservative MP Todd Doherty, who represents the Cariboo-Prince George electoral district.

The idea was to create a 3-digit helpline, similar to 9-1-1 but focused on helping people dealing with suicidal thoughts.

The hotline allows anyone to call or text 9-8-8 and get connected with free crisis support 24/7, in either French or English.

“I think it's a great idea, whatever we can do,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson.

The motion to endorse the 9-8-8 crisis line and display the informational poster in all district buildings passed unanimously.

Visit the 9-8-8 crisis helpline website for more information.