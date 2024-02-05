Initial CSRD referendum results show residents don't support extra tax for Shuswap Watershed Council

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional DIstrict

Preliminary results from a Columbia-Shuswap Regional District referendum show the majority of residents eligible to vote don't think additional tax dollars should be collected to fund the Shuswap Watershed Council.

Residents in CSRD electoral areas C, D, E, F, G, and the District of Sicamous were able to cast votes in the referendum, which asked if they would support an additional maximum annual taxation of $180,000 — or $0.0167 per $1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements — to fund the Shuswap Watershed Council.

The watershed council is a non-regulatory group that focuses on strategic initiatives to protect, enhance and maintain water quality in the Shuswap.

The CSRD estimated the tax would cost property owners an additional $9.55 per year.

The regional district has released preliminary results from the referendum, which show 982 total votes against the proposal, compared with 364 votes in favour.

These results are based on ballot accounts prepared at each of the voting stations, as well as results from mail-in ballots and advanced voting.

Official election results will be determined by the CSRD's Chief Election Officer by the end of day on Wednesday, Feb. 7.