Shuswap Theatre brings rural Saskatchewan to Salmon Arm with Dry Streak

Photo: Shuswap Theatre The cast of Dry Streak, a play which will run from Feb. 16 to March 2 at Shuswap Theatre.

Shuswap Theatre is set to present Dry Streak, a play set in rural Saskatchewan during the hot, dry summer of 1988.

The production will run from Feb. 16 to March 2.

“If you’re from the prairies or spent any time there you’ll love this play about farming, community and family,” said Howard DeLong, the play's director.

The play, written by Leeann Minogue, tells the story of Kate, a city girl who moves to Stony Valley, Sask. with her boyfriend.

Kate, a vegetarian who listens to punk rock and has travelled the world, sticks out like a sore thumb in the small town. After months of unending hot weather, Kate makes a very public promise to run naked through the streets if the drought ends.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for students and $10 for children aged five to 12.

Shuswap Theatre is also offering a "pay what you can Thursday" on Feb. 22.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday matinees which begin at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Shuswap Theatre website, or in person at Choose Refill Salmon Arm.