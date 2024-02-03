One day in jail, probation for woman who attacked neighbour in Shuswap

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Chase-area woman who attacked her neighbour during a dispute has been sentenced to a day in jail.

Dakota Jasmin Grinder, 33, was sentenced Friday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of assault.

Court heard Grinder became involved in a neighbour dispute with Nicole Wycotte, who lives in a property adjacent to hers on Arnouse Lane, located in the Squilax area between Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake.

Wycotte was using her cellphone to videotape Grinder on Sept. 1, 2021, when the assault took place. Grinder approached Wycotte and hit her, then fled the scene.

Wycotte suffered minor injuries and has since recovered.

Defence lawyer Matt Ford said Grinder was going through a rough patch at the time of the incident, but she has since got her life back on track.

“The issue back then was fighting and drinking, and that is no longer an issue,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a one-day jail sentence and a 12-month period of probation.

Grinder will be required to have no contact with Wycotte while on probation and stay at least 25 metres away from her home or workplace.

Armstrong asked whether that was practical given the fact they are neighbours, but Grinder said there is a large field separating her property and that of Wycotte.