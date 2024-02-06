Salmon Arm indoor arena closure leaves local sports groups scrambling for new spaces

Photo: Ihana Images Yeti rugby members playing in an indoor riding arena Click here to view gallery Photo: Ihana Images Photo: Ihana Images Photo: Ihana Images Photo: Ihana Images Photo: Ihana Images Salmon Arm sports groups say they are feeling unsupported by the city after it made a last-minute decision to close the SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena for the winter when an engineering report indicated the roof could collapse under a heavy snow load.

The city announced plans on Nov. 24 to close the arena as soon as the first snowfall, after many sports groups had already begun their indoor seasons on the turf field.

Groups like the Yeti Rugby Club and Salmon Arm Soccer were left scrambling for alternate venues and facing financial repercussions, having already paid for the season’s insurance and collected member registration fees.

At the Dec. 11 city council meeting, Salmon Arm Soccer's Rachel Cook spoke on behalf of Memorial Arena user groups, asking council about alternative measures such as heating the arena to keep snow on the roof to a minimum.

In the end the mayor and councillors remained resolute that the arena would have to be closed for the winter in order to keep users safe.

‘Not a decision that we took lightly’

Michelle Hoekstra, public relations director for Yeti Rugby Club, said the group doesn't feel supported despite making efforts to work with the city.

“There was discussion with the city about adding heaters to the memorial complex to offset the cold, and keep the ceilings warmer so less snow would accumulate, as well as to bubble an existing field in the city,” Hoekstra said.

“We have no concrete plans of either of these happening in the near future.”

When asked about the option of heating the arena, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said it was considered as an option, but the city found it was not viable or safe.

Harrison said closing the arena was the only safe option.

“That was not a decision that we took lightly, or felt good about having to say to groups, 'It's not safe for you to go in there in the wintertime,'” Harrison said.

“That's unfortunate, but it was reality.”

Sports groups impacted

Dan Gunn, organizer of the Salmon Arm Co-Ed Soccer league, said the fully volunteer-run group ended up having to cancel its season entirely.

Salmon Arm Soccer has run a co-ed league in the city for nearly 12 years. Gunn said the winter indoor league typically has a membership of about 300 adults, with 16 teams taking part.

“The city did offer a couple of alternatives with some city gyms and facilities, but our membership has been very reluctant to play on hard gym floors,” Gunn said.

He said this would turn it "into a bit of a different sport, like futsal."

“Basically, we canceled our season entirely at this point," he said.

Gunn said the group is also disappointed with how the SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena had been maintained by the city.

“As far as we can track back, from 2012 this was identified as an issue that needed to be addressed, and we kind of feel like that was ignored,” he said. “All the way until they were forced to deal with it.”

Yeti Rugby Club expressed disappointment with how arena fees were allocated. Hoekstra said a breakdown of the fees obtained by the club showed the majority was funding improvements at the Shaw Centre Arena, while "less than 10 per cent" was going to the SASCU complex.

After the winter closure, the club's co-ed 16+ touch rugby group found space to play at Texeira Performance Stables, an indoor riding arena.

“Many gyms were pre-booked for the winter so we had to think way outside the box for our mini, youth and senior rugby programs,” said Hoekstra.

“The mini rugby venue changed on a weekly basis. Thankfully, parents were very understanding.”

Harrison expressed regret over how sports groups had to reschedule at the last minute.

“We did receive the preliminary report in the early summer, and if we did make any error, it was that we perhaps did not communicate out as quickly, as in hindsight, we should have," Harrison said.

He added the city tried to help groups find some alternative spaces.

“We were successful with almost all of them,” he said.

Future of the arena

Gunn and Salmon Arm Soccer are keeping an eye towards the future.

“I really don't anticipate that building reopening unless there's some substantial upgrades to it, so we're trying to be a bit proactive and come up with a plan,” Gunn said.

He said the group has looked at possibly partnering with a private business to relocated, but there hasn't been anything concrete established yet.

The city is still waiting on the results of a more thorough engineering report to decide the fate of the complex.

“It's a much more detailed report, but we are hopeful that we will get a preliminary report of that more detailed report by the end of March,” Harrison said.

He said the report will help the city "find a way forward."

“This more detailed report will provide us with the information, and certainly we will be in consultation with user groups and the community."

The city also has plans for an outdoor synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park, and Harrison said that depending on the future of the arena, “maybe the synthetic turf is covered at some time.”

“There's a number of options. We haven't chosen a route yet, because we don't have all the information. But once we have all the information, then council will have to decide,” Harrison said.