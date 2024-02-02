District of Sicamous seeks input on housing designs for pre-approved building plan library

Photo: District of Sicamous Some designs from McDiarmid Construction

The District of Sicamous is asking residents for feedback on a number of secondary dwelling designs intended for use in its new pre-approved building plan library.

The library will allow residents to move forward with construction projects without needing to go through the process of having building plans approved by the district.

Council has agreed to purchase three designs each from contractors McDiarmid Construction and Hausen Projects. Hausen Projects submitted six designs to choose from, and McDiarmid has submitted four designs.

The designs cover a range of footprints and scales, from small accessible suites and carriage houses to detached two-storey, two-bedroom dwellings.

Council will choose plans for the design library depending on the feedback they get from residents.

A survey about the plans is open until Thursday, Feb. 29. Residents can also attend an open house on Feb. 29. The event will run from noon until 8 p.m. in council chambers at the District of Sicamous municipal office.

For more information on the designs and to access the survey, visit the District of Sicamous website.