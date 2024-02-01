City of Salmon Arm to host public info session on proposed tree protection bylaw

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents for their feedback to shape the future of tree management in the city.

The city announced it will be hosting a public information session about its draft tree protection bylaw. The session will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 100 at Salmon Arm City Hall.

The tree protection bylaw is being developed to replace the existing tree removal bylaw, which was put in place in 2003. City staff have put together the first draft of the new bylaw with consideration and feedback from the environmental advisory committee.

The new bylaw will govern things like limits on tree cutting, regulations for tree cutting on residential properties, guidelines for tree cutting on larger properties and tree replacement requirements for new developments.

Following public consultation, city council will consider resident feedback and make any necessary changes before moving the bylaw forward in the drafting process.

Once a new draft is completed, council will need to approve three readings of bylaw before it can come into effect.