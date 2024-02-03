Salmon Arm announces rough dates for utilities work and paving in the downtown core

The CIty of Salmon Arm has announced utility and paving works that will cause road closures downtown starting in mid-February.

Utility repairs are going to require a one-day shutdown on a Sunday at the intersection of Ross Street and Hudson Avenue.

Gerry Rasmuson, manager of utilities, said that the exact date of the Sunday shutdown is currently unknown, but the city will announce it when they know for sure.

More involved utility upgrades will result in a two week closure of Ross Street between the parking lot entrance and Lakeshore Drive starting in late February and continuing into March.

During the shutdown pedestrian access to businesses on Ross Street will be maintained and access to Ross street parking lot will also be maintained.

Paving is planned for the area in early May. The paving includes the Ross street parking lot which will require a five-day closure.

Planned areas for repaving include; Ross Street from TCH to Lakeshore, Hudson Avenue from Ross Street to 4 Street, and at the west end of Hudson Street from Lakeshore to Shuswap Street.

This paving work will result in temporary disruption to traffic and parking.

The City of Salmon Arm said they will announce more detailed dates when they know the contractor’s schedule is confirmed.