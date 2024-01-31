227728
229045
Salmon Arm  

Drive BC warns of rocks on Highway 1 near Chase

Rocks on Hwy 1 near Chase

- | Story: 470137

Drive BC is advising drivers along Highway 1 to use caution after receiving reports of rocks on the road near Chase.

In a social media post, Drive BC said the incident happened near the turn for Silvery Beach Road, adding crews are on route.

DriveBC warned motorists to use extreme caution travelling in the area, and to expect delays.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


228841


Real Estate
4951546
2150 Peters Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$875,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


227176


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Weird Wednesday: Subway edition

Weird Wednesday: Subway edition

Galleries | January 31, 2024

Chris Evans rules out running for office

Showbiz | January 31, 2024

Musical duo

Must Watch | January 31, 2024

Dad slips on ice

Must Watch | January 31, 2024

Flashback fun

Galleries | January 31, 2024


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227329