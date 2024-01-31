Drive BC warns of rocks on Highway 1 near Chase

Photo: DriveBC DriveBC is warning drivers to use caution after receiving reports of rocks along Highway 1 near Chase.

In a social media post, Drive BC said the incident happened near the turn for Silvery Beach Road, adding crews are on route.

DriveBC warned motorists to use extreme caution travelling in the area, and to expect delays.