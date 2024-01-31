Man dies after being hit by train in Salmon Arm

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP say one man is dead after he was struck by a train in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Scott West said the incident happened on the train tracks between Narcisse Road and Marine Park Drive.

“A male on the tracks was fatally impacted by a train,” West said.

“Inexplicably, the male did not leave the tracks as the train approached. At that juncture, the collision was unavoidable despite the best efforts of the crew to stop the heavily laden locomotive.”

Salmon Arm RCMP attended the incident, along with the Canadian Pacific Police, the BC Coroners Service and the Salmon Arm Fire Department.

West said there are no signs of foul play, adding the BC Coroner Service will continue to investigate the incident.