CSRD announces promotion of two new general managers amid restructuring

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional DIstrict

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has promoted two staff members from team leaders to general manager roles.

The move comes as part of a restructuring plan designed to improve efficiency and service delivery at the CSRD.

Derek Sutherland has been named general manager of community and protective services. Previously, he was the team leader of protective services.

Ben Van Nostrand is now the general manager of environmental and utility services. He was previously the team leader of environmental health services.

“The CSRD is very pleased to announce the promotion of these two dedicated and hard-working staff members to the senior leadership team,” said John MacLean, chief administrative officer.

“We appreciate the expertise they have brought to the organization and are excited to have them take on these newly expanded roles. We know they will continue to play a vital role in the success of the CSRD as we move forward.”

Sutherland has been with the regional district since 2017, and acts as the CSRD’s Emergency Operations Centre director during emergencies, including the last two wildfire seasons.

Sutherland has experience in both law enforcement and fire services and he holds a master’s degree in emergency management from Royal Roads University.

Van Nostrand has worked in environmental health since he joined the CSRD in 2010. He helped develop the Salmon Arm Landfill Gas Capture project and the City of Salmon Arm’s residential curbside collection services.

He is a registered professional agrologist and holds a bachelor of science in environmental planning from the University of Northern B.C.

Before joining the CSRD, Van Nostrand served as an environmental protection officer with the BC Ministry of Environment.