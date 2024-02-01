Sicamous committee voices continued support for new rental project agreement

Photo: District of Sicamous Site of proposed apartment project at 425 Main Street

A District of Sicamous committee has reaffirmed its support of a five-storey apartment building planned for a Main Street property — a project which, according to a councillor, could be the first purpose-built rental development constructed in the district for decades.

At a Jan. 24 committee of the whole meeting, Kelly Bennett, District of Sicamous CAO, provided an update on the agreement between the district and developer Western Construction Property Group for the new apartment project at 425 Main St.

“We have a preliminary agreement. It's been drafted, and staff have reviewed it, WCPG has reviewed it and it's going back and forth with the lawyers,” Bennett said.

Council agreed to building concessions, providing the developer with a parcel of land at 425 Main St. in order to increase housing stock in Sicamous.

“We have a housing crisis. Let's build some more houses,” Bennett said.

“We completed a needs assessment in 2021 that said that we need a minimum of 260 new housing units to accommodate growth by 2026.”

The proposed development is planned to include 55 units of one or two bedroom apartments, as well as 3,900 square feet of commercial space over three units.

There will also be a set of single car garages for rent built at the back of the property.

Details of the deal

At a Dec. 13 committee of the whole meeting, council agreed in principle to the proposal for the development of 425 Main St. Coun. Ian Baillie was the lone councillor opposed.

In the meeting, Bennett explained what the district was offering to developers as part of the agreement.

“There's more in the agreement, the district will waive DCCs, 50 per cent of them through a bylaw, which will come. The district will expand their tax incentive program to reduce municipal taxes for 10 years for long-term rental through a bylaw that's still to come. And to waive our building permit fees," Bennett said, noting these incentives are taken directly from the district’s housing strategy.

The Main Street property was also given to the developers for a nominal fee of $1 as part of the deal.

In exchange, the property will be subject to a covenant which restricts how the developer can use it for 25 years.

The project will have to operate as a rental property for 25 years, and 80 per cent of the units will be restricted by income testing to people not exceeding middle income as defined by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The District of Sicamous will also have preferred rental rights to one of the apartments.

“The developer will commit to rent a residential unit for a 10 year term at a reduced price of $500 a month,” Bennett said.

This apartment is intended to help the district to house doctors on locum in the community, or other professionals that need somewhere to stay while temporarily working for the District of Sicamous.

Developer wants assurance from council

Bennett told council the developer wants to move forward with site plans in order to start construction in the summer, rather than waiting for the fall and higher winter construction costs.

“I just want to ensure the council is still supporting this to move forward,” Bennett said.

“They are prepared to start spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in the next few months on design and engineering and all that kind of stuff without a signed final agreement, but with the high level understanding that this is the direction that we’re going to be going.

“Time is of the essence. The final agreement will come before council in February."

Bennett said she's aiming to have the agreement ready for its Feb. 14 meeting.

“Three bylaws require approval," she said. "These all take time and multiple readings to council.”

Most councillors support the deal

The majority of councillors in attendance were in full support of the project, including housing committee member Coun. Malcolm Makayev.

“Hats off to Kelly and staff for somehow getting a private developer to come to our small community of 2,600 to invest $20 million in our community, increase our housing stock and some more commercial space on Main Street. Job well done," he said.

Mayor Colleen Anderson agreed with Makayev.

“I agree Kelly, I mean, for what did we pay? $650,000 for the property. I mean, what a benefit to our community."

Coun. Ian Baillie was the lone voice of dissent.

“I just don't think it's a good enough deal for the town, and I've been through this several times. When I lived in Vancouver, it was a similar program that we had. …What we got was actually higher rental costs over time. Nothing ever went down,” Baillie said.

“I just think personally, we should be doing something different. But that decision is made.”

Coun. Gord Bushell defended the project.

“We're not done yet. Sicamous hasn’t had new rental housing for over 40 years. In 40 years there hasn’t been a rental apartment built in Sicamous. Over 40 years. This is huge for Sicamous.”

“It's like six against one, but that's totally fine," Baillie responded.

“We should also know that we don't have any control over these rents. And that was something he said, point blank to us, that these are market rents. ...He can't rent it to somebody who's making $200,000 a year, one bedroom, but you're going to need to make something around $70,000 to afford the one bedroom if you're doing a third of your income.”

Baillie said he’s not against housing, but he doesn’t believe this deal will result in housing that is more accessible for people that work and live in Sicamous.

After the discussion, staff was told council supports moving forward on the agreement.

The finalized agreement, as well as three new bylaws relating to it, are expected to be in front of council in a regular meeting on Feb. 14 or Feb. 28.